Multiple crews battle Lawrence Co. fire

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in on County Road 534 in Cloverbend early Wednesday morning.

According to Lawrence County Dispatch, fire crews from Alicia, Hoxie, and Cloverbend were called to a building fire just after midnight.

No injuries were reported and nobody was in the building at the time of the fire.

Right now, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

