Paragould candy store announces closure

A downtown Paragould candy shop announced on social media that they will be closing their doors.

The Chocolate Choo Choo, 217 S. Pruett St., stated on their Facebook page Tuesday they will close after two and a half years in business.

The candy and fudge shop stated, "Business isn't what it used to be."

Customers with gift cards to the shop were urged to use them soon.

The exact closure date will be announced next week on the same Facebook page, according to the store.

