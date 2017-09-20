A Lawrence County teacher was selected as our September Teacher of the Month.

Natasha Turner teaches math at Hillcrest New Tech High School in Strawberry.

Turner, a Pocahontas native and Arkansas State University graduate, has been teaching in the Hillcrest School District for 8 years.

Her interest in the education field peaked when she was in college and began tutoring other students.

“I remember I really loved explaining how math works,” Turner said. “I loved that feeling whenever they really understood it and understood it well enough that they could work it without me at that point.”

She still gets that feeling when she sees her students understand a concept they’ve been struggling within the classroom.

“I love giving that learning and that confidence honestly to be your own learner,” Turner said. “I love to watch them enjoy learning every once in a while.”

In the nomination letter, a parent described their child as a student who used to struggle with math and would have anxiety about going to math class but after receiving instruction from Turner, the parent said her child made a 180 and now enjoys math and has also gained interest in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math field.

“To know that I’ve helped a child become confident and to maybe even spark a little interest in a subject they weren’t interested in before, that’s amazing,” Turner said. “As a teacher, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Lessons don’t only come from Turner in the classroom, she said she’s learned more from her students than she thinks they have learned from her.

‘I want them to have a love for learning because that can do so much for them in their life,” Turner said. “I want them to know that they are capable of being anything and I want to help them get there.”

