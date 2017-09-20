Williams Baptist College receives university status - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Williams Baptist College receives university status

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Williams Baptist College has received university status.

A news conference was held Wednesday to make the announcement.

WBC is now officially working on transitioning into a university.

The effort has taken years of planning and the decision became a reality on Friday, according to WBC officials.

Students and alumni can expect big changes, including a name change.

The university status will be finalized by July 2018.

