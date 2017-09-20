Valley View second graders ready to rock kindness across Region 8

Kindness will soon rock across Region 8. Valley View second graders spent art class painting kindness rocks on Wednesday.

Kylee Westerman, Arkansas State University student-teacher at Valley View Elementary School, taught the kindness rock lesson to the students.

After showing them a quick video how the decorative rocks are spreading across the country, she explained to them how their rocks could help make someone smile.

“What I wanted to do was get the students involved in the community, and this is a great way to connect art from the classroom to the community and to also make somebody’s day,” Westerman said.

Students painted crosses, monsters, emojis, and even a toucan on the rocks.

Once they dry, each student will take their rock home.

“It’s the kid’s responsibility to go out into the community and pick a spot where they think is the most special to them,” Westerman said. “Somebody can come find it and maybe it will make their day.”

Ms. Mary Ransone, Valley View Elementary's art teacher, helped students with the project.

Home Depot donated the rocks to Ransone's classroom.

