New store to "pop" up in Jonesboro

Jonesboro will soon have a new gourmet popcorn and candy shop.

The Popcorn Parlor is coming to the Highlands Center, according to Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development.

The announcement was made Tuesday on the Haag Brown Facebook page.

Popcorn lovers will have their choice of over 50 flavors, and those with a sweet tooth can try a wide assortment of candies.

A grand opening date has not been set yet, but Haag Brown states the parlor is set to open by mid-October.

To find out more about the Popcorn Parlor, click here. The Highlands Center is just off Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard, across from the Mall at Turtle Creek.

