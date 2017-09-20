Arkansas: Adverse ruling may halt access to execution drugs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Government lawyers want Arkansas' highest court to reverse a ruling that requires prison officials to reveal more information about their execution drugs, saying further disclosure would make it impossible for the state to acquire lethal injection drugs.

Attorneys for the state filed a brief Wednesday saying it shouldn't have to release package inserts and labels for lethal injection drugs, as a judge had ordered last spring. That ruling was set aside by the state Supreme Court while the state appealed. In a separate case Tuesday, another judge ordered Arkansas to release labels and package inserts for another drug. The state says it will ask the state Supreme Court to stop that order, too.

Arkansas put four inmates to death in April and has scheduled one execution for November.

