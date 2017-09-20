Panel recommends rules oversight for Arkansas Game and Fish

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers are recommending the state's Game and Fish Commission be required to seek the state Legislative Council's review and approval of proposed commission rules.



Bureau of Legislative Research Director Marty Garrity tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the council will consider the recommendation from its executive subcommittee at an Oct. 20 meeting.



Garrity says the council changed its rules in May to require the commission to file its proposed rules with its Game and Fish/State Police Subcommittee.



Commission officials argued that the council's rule was an infringement on the commission's independence as granted under the Arkansas Constitution.



The commission has since opted to file its rules with the Bureau of Legislative Research.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

