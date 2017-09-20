Follow the signs: hospital lists new way to enter ER - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Follow the signs: hospital lists new way to enter ER

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro hospital has new directions for those heading to the emergency room using their own vehicle.

St. Bernards Healthcare stated on social media that drivers should first find the large emergency sign on S. Church St. immediately south of Blessed Sacrament Church.

Then, proceed to the covered entrance following the "Patient Drop Off" sign.

After letting out the patient, drivers can loop back and park in the designated lot between Church St. and the medical center.

