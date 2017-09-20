Teacher accused of bringing students home for sex

Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.

Jessie Lorene Goline, 25, appeared in person Wednesday afternoon before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause to charge her with first-degree sexual assault.

Goline, who taught art at Marked Tree High School until her dismissal, is accused of having sexual intercourse with four different students.

The court documents stated that she began by sending texts to the students “which became more and more sexual in nature.”

One of the victims said he was in Jonesboro visiting a friend when Goline sent him a text with her address and inviting him to come over. The boy said his friend dropped him off at her residence and they had sexual intercourse.

In another instance, a victim said Goline picked him up in Marked Tree and drove him to her apartment in Jonesboro where they had sexual intercourse twice. The victim said yet another student was at Goline’s apartment that same night.

He told the ASP investigator that Goline wanted to wait until the next morning to take them back to Marked Tree, but he persuaded her to bring them back sooner.

Yet another victim said Goline sent him sexually explicit text messages, including a photo of herself in a thong. He said Goline “texted him that she would like to have sex with him but he was too young.”

The affidavit stated the acts occurred between the months of January and April.

Marked Tree police began investigating Goline in April when a parent threatened to come to the school and “do bodily harm” to her. The parent also reportedly said Goline was having sex with multiple students.

After notifying the superintendent, the school’s principal was in the process of notifying the Arkansas Crimes Against Children hotline when Goline came into the office and started crying, the affidavit said.

Principal Matt Wright asked if there was anything she needed to tell him, to which Goline replied, “I’m not going to lose my husband.”

When Wright asked if she had done anything inappropriate with the students, the court documents allege she answered in the affirmative and said, “We had sex.”

Wright contacted the Marked Tree Police Department.

After learning that the alleged acts had taken place in Craighead County rather than Poinsett County, District Attorney Scott Ellington requested the Arkansas State Police to conduct an investigation.

Goline was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center at 1:50 p.m. on a $5,000 cash/surety bond awaiting an Oct. 31 appearance in circuit court. She was released from custody at 3:04 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

If convicted of the Class A felony, she could be sentenced to 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android