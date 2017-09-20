CASA expanding location to Mississippi County

CASA just took a leap in the right direction to serve children in foster care after expanding locations in the 2nd Judicial District in Arkansas.

Although the Court Appointed Special Advocates, who publicly supports children in the state’s foster care system, serve children in Mississippi County, there is now a facility there and an advocate coordinator.

Executive Director, Jeremy Biggs of CASA said the non-profit serves less than half of the children in foster care in Mississippi County.

By having a new location in Blytheville, the goal is to reach a larger percentage of those children and to find more advocates.

“Our goal is to increase the number of children served by our volunteer advocates,” Biggs said. “Right now, we are in the 30-percentile serving foster children. We would love to get that over 50 percent, 60 percent, 70 percent. Ultimately, our goal is to serve 100% of those children in foster care by the year 2020.”

Mississippi County currently has 78 children in foster care. CASA serves 32 of them.

“Our Court Appointed Special Advocates our volunteers in the community who go to work and investigate and visit with children in foster care, foster parents, teachers, and counselors,” Biggs said. “This is so they can speak up in court for the best interest of that child and fight for what that child needs in their life.”

The new CASA location in Mississippi County is in Blytheville, 213 Walnut Street.

To become an advocate in that area you can contact the Advocate Coordinator, Evan Clower, at 479-225-5111.

To learn more about the CASA organization in Northeast Arkansas, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android