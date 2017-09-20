Bono finds use for neglected old school grounds

The old Bono School grounds will soon go from a neglected piece of land to a useful one.

“The bottom line is the buildings have deteriorated and become unusable and unsafe,” Bono mayor Danny Shaw said.

The 11 acres of land that sits on School Street brings back a lot of memories to Bono natives, especially to the last graduating class from Bono High School in 1968 before the school consolidated with Westside.

Since then, the old school buildings have been used as haunted houses, garages, and all kinds of things.

The city council recently approved the rezoning of the land.

Shaw said a developer now plans to bring to town more multi-family housing.

“There will be 116 units for residential housing in the form of duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes,” Shaw said.

The developers purchased the neglected land from the current owner and plan to start the cleanup efforts right away.

“I see this as a real step forward for Bono,” Shaw said. “There may be some negatives down the road from this, if the tenants are screened and the apartments are managed well, then we should see a positive for Bono from that.”

Shaw hopes with additional residents, it gives the town a chance of getting a grocery store.

