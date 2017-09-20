AG launches program at JHS to tackle opioid abuse

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge went to Jonesboro High School Wednesday to launch a new program.

The program is called Prescription for Life. Jonesboro High is the second location in the state that Rutledge has visited.

She is implementing the program in schools across the state to fight the epidemic of opioid use and abuse.

“This epidemic of opioid use and abuse is not limited to any part of our state,” Rutledge said at the program launch. “Arkansas ranks number one for prescription drug misuse for ages 12 to 17. We want to be number one in a lot of things, but not that.”

The program will teach teens across the state about the dangers of prescription drugs.

“By implementing this Prescription for Life program, we are hoping to teach young people, grades 9-12, about the dangers,” she said. “Too many people are having access to prescription drugs from one another, one in four try it from one another, they try it from family members, so talking to them about the dangers and just because a doctor prescribed it to someone doesn’t make it safe.”

Students will use the first-in-the-nation program in a digital format that includes animations. It takes about 30 minutes to go through.

“My goal is to save lives by you people understanding the dangers of prescription drugs, too often teenagers, especially, don’t often know how quickly they can become addicted to these drugs,” General Rutledge said.

Rutledge said as schools across the state sign up for the program, that’s when they will implement it into individual school systems.

“What we don’t want to happen is for young people to have 30 minutes of information and then not be exposed to it,” she said. “We want to be able to go back to them and see how much they are learning each year and to see what their exposure is.”

The program is being done at no cost to the school or students.

Rutledge said she will travel around the state in the weeks to come to launch Prescription for Life at other schools.

