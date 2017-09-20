White County deputies search for theft suspect

White County authorities are looking for information about an ATV theft from a warehouse earlier this month.

According to a post on the White County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies took a report on the theft of a Suzuki ATV and the attempted theft of a Johnson outboard motor from a mini-warehouse unit on Highway 36 West in Searcy.

Authorities believe the theft and attempted theft happened between Sept. 5 and Sept. 6.

Anyone with information on the theft can call Sgt. Tommy Free at 501-279-6279.

Surveillance video of the reported theft can be seen at the White County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

