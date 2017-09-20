White County deputies search for theft suspect - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

White County deputies search for theft suspect

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SEARCY, AR (KAIT) -

White County authorities are looking for information about an ATV theft from a warehouse earlier this month. 

According to a post on the White County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies took a report on the theft of a Suzuki ATV and the attempted theft of a Johnson outboard motor from a mini-warehouse unit on Highway 36 West in Searcy. 

Authorities believe the theft and attempted theft happened between Sept. 5 and Sept. 6. 

Anyone with information on the theft can call Sgt. Tommy Free at 501-279-6279. 

Surveillance video of the reported theft can be seen at the White County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Sheriff's department investigates cemetery vandalism

    Sheriff's department investigates cemetery vandalism

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:55:33 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-09-21 04:01:12 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism Tuesday night after someone drove over tombstones causing thousands of dollars in damage.

    A Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism Tuesday night after someone drove over tombstones causing thousands of dollars in damage.

  • School district demands county to act on dangerous gravel road

    School district demands county to act on dangerous gravel road

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:36:53 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:53:53 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After several reported wrecks involving students on County Road 431 near the Valley View High School, the school district is desperately wanting a solution to the gravel road. According to Dr. Haley Fitzgerald, a grant writer for the  Valley View School District, at least nine wrecks have taken place on CR 431 in only two years.

    After several reported wrecks involving students on County Road 431 near the Valley View High School, the school district is desperately wanting a solution to the gravel road. According to Dr. Haley Fitzgerald, a grant writer for the  Valley View School District, at least nine wrecks have taken place on CR 431 in only two years.

  • Project shows what it's like having dementia, Alzheimer’s

    Project shows what it's like having dementia, Alzheimer’s

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:51:00 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphians who have loved ones suffering from dementia got the chance to take a walk in their shoes. 

    Memphians who have loved ones suffering from dementia got the chance to take a walk in their shoes. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly