Injured Arkansas inmate dies in hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas prison officials say an inmate has died after being hospitalized with a head injury in an incident being investigated by state police.

The Department of Correction says 34-year-old James Walker was pronounced dead Wednesday at a hospital. On Tuesday he was taken by ambulance from the Cummins Unit in Grady to an area hospital.

Prison officials have said it was unclear if the injury was the result of a fall or an assault.

The Department of Correction says it and state police are conducting investigations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.