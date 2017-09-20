Pot plants land man in jail, Sheriff says - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Pot plants land man in jail, Sheriff says

Dustin Clouse (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Dustin Clouse (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Craighead County man faces a felony drug charge after authorities reportedly found nearly 30 marijuana plants on his property, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said Wednesday. 

Dustin Clouse of Bono was arrested on suspicion of manufacture of a controlled substance after deputies served a search warrant in the 2000-block of County Road 324. Boyd said deputies found two bags of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and 27 marijuana plants. 

While Arkansas voters approved in the 2016 election the use of medical marijuana, Boyd said he wanted people to know that growing and possessing marijuana is still illegal. 

