House fire under investigation

Authorities are attempting to find out the cause of a fire Tuesday morning that damaged a home, Tuckerman Fire Chief Wrotie Koller said.

Tuckerman firefighters went to the home on Jackson County Road 368, northeast of Tuckerman after getting a call. Koller said the owner was not at home when the fire happened.

When crews got to the scene, smoke could be seen from a bedroom. Firefighters were able to put out the fire but the home had fire, heat and smoke damage.

