House fire under investigation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

House fire under investigation

(Source: Tuckerman Fire Dept. and EMS via Facebook) (Source: Tuckerman Fire Dept. and EMS via Facebook)
TUCKERMAN, AR (KAIT) -

Authorities are attempting to find out the cause of a fire Tuesday morning that damaged a home, Tuckerman Fire Chief Wrotie Koller said. 

Tuckerman firefighters went to the home on Jackson County Road 368, northeast of Tuckerman after getting a call. Koller said the owner was not at home when the fire happened. 

When crews got to the scene, smoke could be seen from a bedroom. Firefighters were able to put out the fire but the home had fire, heat and smoke damage. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Sheriff's department investigates cemetery vandalism

    Sheriff's department investigates cemetery vandalism

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:55:33 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-09-21 04:01:12 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism Tuesday night after someone drove over tombstones causing thousands of dollars in damage.

    A Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism Tuesday night after someone drove over tombstones causing thousands of dollars in damage.

  • School district demands county to act on dangerous gravel road

    School district demands county to act on dangerous gravel road

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:36:53 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:53:53 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After several reported wrecks involving students on County Road 431 near the Valley View High School, the school district is desperately wanting a solution to the gravel road. According to Dr. Haley Fitzgerald, a grant writer for the  Valley View School District, at least nine wrecks have taken place on CR 431 in only two years.

    After several reported wrecks involving students on County Road 431 near the Valley View High School, the school district is desperately wanting a solution to the gravel road. According to Dr. Haley Fitzgerald, a grant writer for the  Valley View School District, at least nine wrecks have taken place on CR 431 in only two years.

  • Project shows what it's like having dementia, Alzheimer’s

    Project shows what it's like having dementia, Alzheimer’s

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:51:00 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphians who have loved ones suffering from dementia got the chance to take a walk in their shoes. 

    Memphians who have loved ones suffering from dementia got the chance to take a walk in their shoes. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly