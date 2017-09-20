School district demands county to act on dangerous gravel road

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
A Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism Tuesday night after someone drove over tombstones causing thousands of dollars in damage.
After several reported wrecks involving students on County Road 431 near the Valley View High School, the school district is desperately wanting a solution to the gravel road. According to Dr. Haley Fitzgerald, a grant writer for the Valley View School District, at least nine wrecks have taken place on CR 431 in only two years.
Memphians who have loved ones suffering from dementia got the chance to take a walk in their shoes.
White County authorities are looking for information about a theft of an ATV from a warehouse earlier this month.
A Craighead County man faces a felony drug charge after authorities reportedly found nearly 30 marijuana plants on his property, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said Wednesday.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
