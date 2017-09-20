Arrest made in cemetery vandalism case

Sheriff's investigators arrested a Bono man after a Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism.

According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, the incident happened at the Trinity Cemetery on Sept. 20. Seven to eight tombstones were damaged by what appeared to be a large 4X4 truck driving over them.

Deputies arrested 57-year-old David Allen Wooldridge two days later. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, according to the incident report.

The owner of the cemetery said that amount of damage added up to around $5,000.

Boyd said this was a senseless act.

“I don’t understand this act of vandalism,” said Boyd at the beginning of the investigation. “I don’t know what they stand to gain out of this. This place is for families to come and care for their loved ones and for someone to destroy it. I want to catch this person responsible.”

Wooldridge is expected to be in court Monday for a probable cause hearing.

