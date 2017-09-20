Arrest made in cemetery vandalism case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arrest made in cemetery vandalism case

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Posted by Region 8 Newsdesk, Digital
Bio
Connect
Biography
David Allen Wooldridge (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office) David Allen Wooldridge (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BONO, AR (KAIT) -

Sheriff's investigators arrested a Bono man after a Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism.

According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, the incident happened at the Trinity Cemetery on Sept. 20. Seven to eight tombstones were damaged by what appeared to be a large 4X4 truck driving over them.

Deputies arrested 57-year-old David Allen Wooldridge two days later. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, according to the incident report.

The owner of the cemetery said that amount of damage added up to around $5,000.

Boyd said this was a senseless act.

“I don’t understand this act of vandalism,” said Boyd at the beginning of the investigation. “I don’t know what they stand to gain out of this. This place is for families to come and care for their loved ones and for someone to destroy it. I want to catch this person responsible.”

Wooldridge is expected to be in court Monday for a probable cause hearing.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Police: Child hit on bicycle after brakes go out

    Police: Child hit on bicycle after brakes go out

    Sunday, September 24 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-09-25 02:15:08 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 11:59 AM EDT2017-09-25 15:59:34 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Lake City police investigated after a child was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Sunday evening.

    Lake City police investigated after a child was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Sunday evening.

  • Arrest made in cemetery vandalism case

    Arrest made in cemetery vandalism case

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:55:33 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-09-25 15:33:57 GMT
    David Allen Wooldridge (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)David Allen Wooldridge (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    Sheriff's investigators arrested a Bono man after a Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism.

    Sheriff's investigators arrested a Bono man after a Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism.

  • Mom reports pit bull dragged young daughter by the hair

    Mom reports pit bull dragged young daughter by the hair

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-09-25 14:00:28 GMT
    Monday, September 25 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-09-25 14:08:40 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A scary situation for one Region 8 mom after she said a pit bull grabbed her daughter by the hair and started to drag her away.

    A scary situation for one Region 8 mom after she said a pit bull grabbed her daughter by the hair and started to drag her away.

    •   
Powered by Frankly