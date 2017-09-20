Sheriff's department investigates cemetery vandalism - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff's department investigates cemetery vandalism

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BONO, AR (KAIT) -

A Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism Tuesday night after someone drove over tombstones causing thousands of dollars in damage.

According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, the incident happened at the Trinity Cemetery where seven to eight tombstones were damaged by what appeared to be a large 4X4 truck.

The owner of the cemetery said that amount of damage added up to around $5,000.

Boyd said this was a senseless act.

“I don’t understand this act of vandalism,” said Boyd. “I don’t know what they stand to gain out of this. This place is for families to come and care for their loved ones and for someone to destroy it. I want to catch this person responsible.”

Boyd said the driver had a vanity license plate break off during the incident so he hopes that could lead to the suspect.

He said this is an ongoing investigation and encourages anyone with any information to contact the sheriff’s office anonymously at (870) 933-4551.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Sheriff's department investigates cemetery vandalism

    Sheriff's department investigates cemetery vandalism

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:55:33 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-09-21 04:01:12 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism Tuesday night after someone drove over tombstones causing thousands of dollars in damage.

    A Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism Tuesday night after someone drove over tombstones causing thousands of dollars in damage.

  • School district demands county to act on dangerous gravel road

    School district demands county to act on dangerous gravel road

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:36:53 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:53:53 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After several reported wrecks involving students on County Road 431 near the Valley View High School, the school district is desperately wanting a solution to the gravel road. According to Dr. Haley Fitzgerald, a grant writer for the  Valley View School District, at least nine wrecks have taken place on CR 431 in only two years.

    After several reported wrecks involving students on County Road 431 near the Valley View High School, the school district is desperately wanting a solution to the gravel road. According to Dr. Haley Fitzgerald, a grant writer for the  Valley View School District, at least nine wrecks have taken place on CR 431 in only two years.

  • Project shows what it's like having dementia, Alzheimer’s

    Project shows what it's like having dementia, Alzheimer’s

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:51:00 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphians who have loved ones suffering from dementia got the chance to take a walk in their shoes. 

    Memphians who have loved ones suffering from dementia got the chance to take a walk in their shoes. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly