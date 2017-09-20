Sheriff's department investigates cemetery vandalism

A Craighead County cemetery experienced vandalism Tuesday night after someone drove over tombstones causing thousands of dollars in damage.

According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, the incident happened at the Trinity Cemetery where seven to eight tombstones were damaged by what appeared to be a large 4X4 truck.

The owner of the cemetery said that amount of damage added up to around $5,000.

Boyd said this was a senseless act.

“I don’t understand this act of vandalism,” said Boyd. “I don’t know what they stand to gain out of this. This place is for families to come and care for their loved ones and for someone to destroy it. I want to catch this person responsible.”

Boyd said the driver had a vanity license plate break off during the incident so he hopes that could lead to the suspect.

He said this is an ongoing investigation and encourages anyone with any information to contact the sheriff’s office anonymously at (870) 933-4551.

