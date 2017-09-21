Nonresident WMA Waterfowl Permits available online

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – The purchase option for the new Five-Day Nonresident WMA Waterfowl Permits was added to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s licensing system today, but the permit will not be needed until regular duck season begins.

“We have had a few calls asking if these permits would be needed during the upcoming early teal season,” said Caroline Cone, AGFC chief of staff. “But the permit is only necessary during regular duck season.”

Earlier this year, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission modified the regulations concerning nonresident waterfowl hunters on certain wildlife management areas popular for duck hunting in The Natural State. The change was in response to requests from resident hunters on these areas.

Nonresident WMA Waterfowl Permits are needed only during regular duck season and only on the following WMAs: Bayou Meto, Bell Slough/Camp Robinson, Beryl Anthony Lower Ouachita, Big Lake, Dr. Lester Sitzes III Bois d’Arc, Cut-Off Creek, Sheffield Nelson Dagmar, Dave Donaldson Black River, Earl Buss Bayou DeView, Ed Gordon Point Remove, Frog Bayou, Galla Creek, Harris Brake, Henry Gray Hurricane Lake, Holland Bottom, Lake Overcup, Petit Jean River, Rex Hancock Black Swamp, Seven Devils, Shirey Bay Rainey Brake, St. Francis Sunken Lands, Steve N. Wilson Raft Creek Bottoms, Sulphur River and Trusten Holder WMAs. It also is required to hunt on Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir.

The annual Nonresident WMA Waterfowl Permit was discontinued, leaving only the 5-day version of the permit. Nonresidents may purchase up to six of these permits per season, and each permit is only valid for a single WMA the hunter specifies at purchase. The cost for the five-day permit is $30.50.

Hunting and fishing licenses are available at all AGFC regional offices, nature centers, and many sporting goods stores throughout the state. Licenses may also be purchased online at www.agfc.com or by phone by calling 800-364-4263.