Hunters headed to deer camp reminded to leave firewood behind

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – A crackling fire is just part of what defines deer camp, but hunters traveling the state are reminded that it’s best to leave the firewood behind and use wood found on site.

Many invasive insects, such as the emerald ash borer, can be found in firewood, and transporting that wood can be one of the fastest ways for these pests to spread.

AGFC Forester Martin Blaney says there’s really no way to tell what a log may be harboring from a visual inspection.

“Wood that looks clean may actually be concealing insects like the emerald ash borer,” Blaney said.

The spread of invasive insects has become such a concern with land managers that transporting firewood to or on any Commission-owned WMA was banned in 2014.

Blaney suggests hunters camping on WMAs take the time to gather dead and downed branches and trees. Area managers often drag a few large trees near the edge of campsites as well.

“On all WMAs, it is illegal to use or possess chainsaws, handsaws, hatchets, axes, weed trimmers or other cutting devices outside of designated campgrounds.”

Visit www.dontmovefirewood.org to learn more about the emerald ash borer and other pests being spread through the transport of firewood.