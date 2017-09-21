AGFC Event Calendar

Education Event Calendars | Professional Development Workshop Calendar
Date / Title
Sept. 21Monthly Commission Meeting (Malvern)
Sept. 23Markmanship Challenge (Pine Bluff)
Sept. 23Cook’s Lake Interpretive Water Trail | 11 a.m. (Casscoe)
Sept. 23National Hunting and Fishing Day Fab Five Outdoors Skills Event | 12-4 p.m. (Fort Smith)
Sept. 23Dutch Oven Day | Sept. 23 | Set-up at 9 a.m. (El Dorado)
Sept. 23National Hunting and Fishing Day | 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Little Rock)
Sept. 23Youth Fishing Derby | Saturday, Sept. 23 • 9 a.m.-noon (Yellville)
Sept. 23Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day | Archery (Ponca)
Sept. 26Savor the Hunt | 6-9 p.m. | Sept. 26 • Oct. 26 • Nov. 28 • Dec. 19
Oct. 7Great Arkansas River CleanUp | 10 a.m.-noon
Oct. 7Fishing Clinic for Kids (Columbus)
Oct. 13Evening on the Arkansas River: Education Barge Tours | Oct. 13 & 17
Oct. 14Second Saturday Fishing Derbies (age 15 & under)
Oct. 19Monthly Commission Meeting
Oct. 19Beyond Bow at Lorance Creek Natural Area | 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Oct. 20Color Fest 2017 Fine Art Exhibition
Oct. 21Great Arkansas CleanUp | 9-11 a.m.
Nov. 5Dutch Oven Basics | Sunday, Nov. 5 • 1-4 p.m.
Nov. 10Owl Prowl | Nov. 10, 6 p.m.
Nov. 14Nature Night: Dutch Oven Lid Lifter
Nov. 16Monthly Commission Meeting
Dec. 8DIY Bird Feeder | Friday, Dec. 8 • 6 p.m.
Dec. 10Tim Ernst Photographer | Sunday, Dec. 10
Dec. 21Monthly Commission Meeting
Jan. 18Monthly Commission Meeting
Feb. 22Monthly Commission Meeting
March 22Monthly Commission Meeting
April 19Monthly Commission Meeting
May 17Monthly Commission Meeting
June 21Monthly Commission Meeting
