AGFC Event Calendar

AGFC Event Calendar

Posted by Ronnie Weston, Operations Manager
(Source: AGFC)

Education Event Calendars | Professional Development Workshop Calendar

Date / Title

Sept. 21Monthly Commission Meeting (Malvern)

Sept. 23Markmanship Challenge (Pine Bluff)

Sept. 23Cook’s Lake Interpretive Water Trail | 11 a.m. (Casscoe)

Sept. 23National Hunting and Fishing Day Fab Five Outdoors Skills Event | 12-4 p.m. (Fort Smith)

Sept. 23Dutch Oven Day | Sept. 23 | Set-up at 9 a.m. (El Dorado)

Sept. 23National Hunting and Fishing Day | 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Little Rock)

Sept. 23Youth Fishing Derby | Saturday, Sept. 23 • 9 a.m.-noon (Yellville)

Sept. 23Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day | Archery (Ponca)

Sept. 26Savor the Hunt | 6-9 p.m. | Sept. 26 • Oct. 26 • Nov. 28 • Dec. 19

Oct. 7Great Arkansas River CleanUp | 10 a.m.-noon

Oct. 7Fishing Clinic for Kids (Columbus)

Oct. 13Evening on the Arkansas River: Education Barge Tours | Oct. 13 & 17

Oct. 14Second Saturday Fishing Derbies (age 15 & under)

Oct. 19Monthly Commission Meeting

Oct. 19Beyond Bow at Lorance Creek Natural Area | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oct. 20Color Fest 2017 Fine Art Exhibition

Oct. 21Great Arkansas CleanUp | 9-11 a.m.

Nov. 5Dutch Oven Basics | Sunday, Nov. 5 • 1-4 p.m.

Nov. 10Owl Prowl | Nov. 10, 6 p.m.

Nov. 14Nature Night: Dutch Oven Lid Lifter

Nov. 16Monthly Commission Meeting

Dec. 8DIY Bird Feeder | Friday, Dec. 8 • 6 p.m.

Dec. 10Tim Ernst Photographer | Sunday, Dec. 10

Dec. 21Monthly Commission Meeting

Jan. 18Monthly Commission Meeting

Feb. 22Monthly Commission Meeting

March 22Monthly Commission Meeting

April 19Monthly Commission Meeting

May 17Monthly Commission Meeting

June 21Monthly Commission Meeting

