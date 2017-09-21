Street repaving project slated to begin in Oak Grove Heights

Work to repave several roads in Oak Grove Heights is expected to begin at the end of this month.

Oak Grove Heights Mayor Rudy Garner said the city was awarded a $250,000 grant through the state to complete the repaving project on Lois Lane, Lindsey Lane, and Sunset Drive.

The city will use nearly $64,000 of its own money to repave Vaughn Drive, where several new homes are being built.

While the work is being done, Garner said drivers traveling in both directions will be restricted to one side of the road.

“The general public loves what’s been going on and what’s done,” Garner said. “It makes me feel good when the people that drive through the town say you’ve made a world of difference.”

Improvements have also been made to the city’s park, with the addition of a new screen to the pavilion and new equipment on the playground.

