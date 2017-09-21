Two JHS students get perfect score on ACT

Two Region 8 students achieved something not many do during their high school career.

Paris Rich and Quinn Thomas, both seniors in the STEM Academy at Jonesboro High School, made perfect scores on the ACT.

The ACT is scored from 1 to 36 and both scored a perfect 36.

“It’s the dream, but it’s not something you really let yourself think about,” Thomas said. “It seems so unattainable.”

Unattainable because, according to ACT statistics, on average less than one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT earn a perfect score.

Rich said it does take preparation to do well.

“It definitely involves being familiar with the test and the way it goes, being able to pace yourself and knowing the types of questions,” Rich said.

Thomas agreed it’s not something you can just go in and dominate. He credited the academics at Jonesboro High School for helping with his score.

“I reviewed a lot of material, but also I think a lot of the preparation came from these AP classes,” Thomas said. “Especially having to read difficult texts and learning new material in my math classes, those things helped me more than anything.”

With a 36, Rich and Thomas both have many options when it comes to their futures and education.

Rich plans to attend college.

“I don’t know where I want to go, but it has opened new doors,” Rich said. “I had a 35 previously which is really great but the difference between a 35 and a 36 is kind of that prestige.”

She is interested in studying in statistics, biology, or both.

Thomas also has plans following graduation.

“I’m Catholic, and I’ve always wanted to be a Catholic priest,” Thomas said. “That’s what I’ve always thought God’s wanted for me so that’s something I see in my future.”

Both took the ACT multiple times to reach their top score.

