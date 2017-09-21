JHS honored with three National Merit Semifinalists

Three Jonesboro High School students are in the running to be National Merit Scholars.

Paris Rich, Carolyn Seglem, and Quinn Thomas are all National Merit Semifinalists.

The three are among 16,000 students across the country who qualified for the program.

To be considered, you must make a certain score on the Preliminary SAT also known as the PSAT.

“It’s a nice program to recognize students who do well and to help encourage trying hard and caring about your studies because it can lead to eventually scholarships,” Thomas said.

“I researched it a bit before, so I knew I was going to take the test, and I knew I was going to try to hopefully get that good enough score to achieve the National Merit Scholar,” Seglem said.

With their scores, they’ve conquered the first step to becoming National Merit Scholars.

Each will take the SAT by the end of the year while also meeting other requirements to see if they get the distinction.

Seglem said her classes at JHS have helped her with her achievements.

“I’ve taken a lot of challenging courses that have helped me just get better at studying and knowing how to learn in general,” Seglem said.

Being a semifinalist or finalist opens up the possibility of receiving a number of academic scholarships.

Seglem said she hopes to take advantage of those opportunities to hopefully pay for college and pursue a degree in computer programming.

Thomas said he has plans to become a Catholic priest.

Rich plans to attend college and is interested in studying statistics, biology, or both.

All three students are part of the STEM Academy at Jonesboro High School.

The students chosen as National Merit Scholars will have access to 7,500 scholarships worth more than $32 million.

