JPD: Woman attacked men with machete

Jonesboro police arrested a woman who they say attacked two men with a machete.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a fight with weapons at the Race Street Market, 3513 Race.

The 24-year-old victim said he had been driving down the street and picked up a guy known as "Big Homie" and gave him a ride to the store.

When the two men came out of the market and got back into his SUV, he said a short-haired Hispanic woman jumped over the privacy fence and ran to his vehicle, yelling at Big Homie.

The man claimed the woman began hitting the right rear window of his vehicle with a machete.

According to the initial incident report, she then jumped onto the SUV's running board and tried to shove the machete through the sunroof.

The victim jumped out of his vehicle and confronted her, the report said, saying "he had nothing to do with the other guy."

When she swung the machete at him, the man said he got back into his SUV. She then reportedly hit the right rear window again with the machete, breaking the glass.

The victim said the woman, later identified as 31-year-old Yazmin Martinez, then ran behind the store and disappeared.

While Officer Nathan Coleman was getting the man's statement, Martinez and another woman approached him.

According to Coleman's narrative, the women claimed the victim and Big Homie and burglarized their home.

Coleman asked the women how they knew the two victims were the suspects, but he said it was "hard to understand" Martinez.

Two other officers then spoke with the women and then went to their apartment. Jonesboro police did not release that incident report.

After viewing the store surveillance video and speaking with several witnesses at the store, Coleman arrested Martinez and took her to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing on aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief.

