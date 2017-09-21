Report: Arkansas can lose $6B under proposed health care law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A report estimates that Arkansas could lose $6 billion in federal health care funding over seven years under legislation aimed at repealing much of the health care law.



The analysis Washington, D.C.-based Avalere Health released Wednesday compares projected spending under the current health care law and the Republican-backed legislation revealed last week.



It found that the proposed legislation would reduce funding to over 30 states, including Arkansas, by a total of nearly $294 billion from 2020 to 2026. The analysis also found 16 states would gain nearly $80 billion, leaving a $215 billion net loss of funding.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Gov. Asa Hutchinson supports the proposed legislation despite Avalere's analysis. Several health care groups say they're concerned the proposed legislation could result in more people losing health coverage.



