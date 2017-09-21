Man claiming to be DHS agent arrested in undercover investigation

A man claiming to be a state employee was arrested after police say he brought a child to an undercover drug buy.

According to the Beebe Police Department social media post on Thursday, 48-year-old Marlin C. Roberts Jr. was arrested on Aug. 25.

Police state in July and August officer conducted an undercover operation on Roberts. The officers reportedly purchased "a large number" of hydrocodone pills with a street value of over $1,000.

The night he was arrested, Roberts brought a 9-year-old child along with him, Beebe police stated. According to police, the "juvenile was in close proximity during the drug transaction."

Roberts identified himself to officers as a special investigator with the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

He was arrested on the following charges:

Delivery of more than 28g but less than 200g of hydrocodone (2 counts)-Class A felony

Delivery of more than 2g but less than 28g of hydrocodone-Class B felony

Endangering the welfare of a minor-Class D felony

Use of a communication device-Class C felony

