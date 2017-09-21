"Bad credit" blamed in financial identity theft case

A woman accused of stealing her mom’s Social Security number to buy a car reportedly told police she did it because she had “bad credit.”

On Tuesday, officers were called to Car Choice, 3050 Stadium Blvd., regarding possible financial identity fraud.

One of the employees told police that while running a customer’s credit application she noticed “multiple flags.”

She said the customer, 21-year-old Alijah Denise Wilder of Jonesboro, used a different Social Security number than she had on a previous credit application.

“While reviewing Wilder’s file she noticed that Wilder had applied multiple times to Car Choice and Auto Max,” the probable cause affidavit stated. “She noticed that there had been three different Social Security numbers used.”

After reviewing the information provided by Car Choice, a detective stated it appeared that the numbers had been used multiple times since 2014 for vehicles.

On Wednesday, the detective interviewed Wilder who reportedly admitted the numbers belonged to her mother and a friend in Osceola.

“She said she used the other Socials because she had bad credit,” the court documents stated.

Upon reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Thursday to charge Wilder with financial identity fraud. If convicted of the Class C felony, she could be sentenced from three to 10 years in prison and fined no more than $10,000.

The judge set her bond at $1,500 cash/surety and ordered her to appear in circuit court on Oct. 31.

