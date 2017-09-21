Man charged with first-degree murder in baby's death

A Newport man accused in the death of a 10-month-old baby has been formally charged with first-degree murder.

Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce announced the charge Thursday against 20-year-old Benjamin Collier.

On Sept. 10, Newport police responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at the Harmony Homes apartment complex.

When they arrived, officers and paramedics discovered the baby was dead.

Preliminary autopsy results revealed the infant died from traumatic brain injuries.

Boyce said Thursday that evidence developed in the case put Collier at the scene and implicated him as being responsible for the brain injury that led to the infant’s death.

“We looked at the evidence in this case very carefully,” Boyce said. “I feel we have ruled out the possibility of accidental death.”

