Police: Level 3 sex offender found where he didn't belong

Jonesboro police arrested a Level 3 sex offender after they found him where he did not belong.

Tyler Antonio King, 24, of Wilson was convicted of second-degree sexual assault on Sept. 23, 2010.

As a registered sex offender, he is required to notify police of any change of address.

Jonesboro police say he did not.

In a probable cause affidavit presented Thursday to Craighead County District Judge David Boling, detectives allege King verified his last address on April 7 of this year in Wilson.

On July 13, a Jonesboro woman told investigators that King had been living with her in the 1800-block of East Johnson.

Then, on Sept. 2, JPD received a report that he was living in an apartment at The Links.

That’s where police found King Tuesday night when they responded to a domestic disturbance. He was cited with assault on a family or household member, refusal to submit, violation of a protection order, and incorrect permanent address.

On Thursday, Judge Boling also found probable cause to charge him with failure to register/failure to comply with reporting requirements, a Class C felony.

A detective told the judge King had failed to comply on multiple occasions, at which point the judge set his bond at $50,000 and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Oct. 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android