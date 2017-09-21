Man faces drug charges

A White County man faces multiple drug charges after authorities recently served a search warrant at his home, Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson said Thursday.

Austin Ceal was arrested Sept. 7 after the Beebe Police Department Special Investigation Unit served the warrant. Police found two sets of digital scales with marijuana residue on it as well as a box with zip bags and two bags of marijuana in Ceal's bedroom, Robertson said in a Facebook post.

Ceal had contacted police in late August, saying that two people, one armed with a handgun, went to his home and tried to rob him, Robertson said.

However, police believe the incident had another motive which led to the other investigation by police, Robertson said.

"Ceal reported that the subjects were not successful in stealing any items or money from him, but they both attacked him. Ceal reported that he had to go to the hospital due to the seriousness of the attack," Robertson said. "During the course of the investigation, Detectives came to suspect that the incident occurred over a bad drug deal."

Ceal was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule VI with the purpose to deliver a Class D felony, possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to weigh/purpose marijuana and maintaining a drug premises within 1,000 feet of a certain drug-free zone.

Police believe Ceal's home was nearly 450 feet away from a church, Robertson said.

