ABR8 Guest Editorial: Hope Week

Hope Week will be celebrated Sept. 23-30.

At NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation's Hope Circle, we found, through experience and research, that the presence of Hope makes a difference in the way we all live our lives.

Hope Week was begun to call attention to the significance of Hope and to spread Hope throughout our area.

During the week individuals, groups and businesses are encouraged to volunteer for projects and activities that create Hope.

Some will participate in a Food War, collecting non-perishable items for Helping Neighbors Food Pantry and vying for a traveling trophy; others will collect soccer balls for Miracle League, or wear jeans for St. Jude.

Girl Scouts are making and delivering cards to hospitals and planting flowers for the Center for Good Grief.

Events will raise awareness and money for ovarian, breast and prostate cancer. Students will sell Hope Dandelions, sing to groups, read to younger students and serve lunch to patients.

The "Hopefilled" projects are as varied as the people involved.

During Hope Week, and every week, take time to thank someone who has provided Hope to you when you needed it most. Call a shut-in, write a note, or provide a needed service.

The purpose of Hope Week is simple – Recognize the importance of Hope and pass it on.

A Hope-filled community makes this a better Region 8.

