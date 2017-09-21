A-State - Queretaro campus now open - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State - Queretaro campus now open

The Arkansas State University campus in Mexico held a dedication ceremony Thursday. (Source: Arkansas State University Facebook page) The Arkansas State University campus in Mexico held a dedication ceremony Thursday. (Source: Arkansas State University Facebook page)
(Source: Bill Smith) (Source: Bill Smith)

The Arkansas State University campus in Mexico is now officially open. 

At least 600 people attended the opening dedication event on the Queretaro campus, A-State officials said in a news release. Officials said that the 370-acre, $75 million campus is the first complete United States university, with an American-style campus, in Mexico. 

Officials expect to be able to register at least 5,000 students each year on campus, while classes will be taught in English with degrees legally binding in the United States and Mexico. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • ABR8 Guest Editorial: Hope Week

    ABR8 Guest Editorial: Hope Week

    ABR8.jpgABR8.jpg

    Hope Week will be celebrated Sept. 23-30.

    Hope Week will be celebrated Sept. 23-30.

  • Paragould PD investigates hit and run

    Paragould PD investigates hit and run

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-09-22 01:26:26 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-09-22 01:34:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Paragould police are seeking information from the public on a hit and run accident that left a man in the hospital with serious injuries. 

    Paragould police are seeking information from the public on a hit and run accident that left a man in the hospital with serious injuries. 

  • JPD: Man faces stalking, residential burglary charges

    JPD: Man faces stalking, residential burglary charges

    Thursday, September 21 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-09-21 22:42:32 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-09-22 01:32:35 GMT
    Bradley Lonnell Sutton (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Bradley Lonnell Sutton (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Craighead County man reportedly attempted to stalk his former partner and broke into a home Tuesday, Jonesboro police said Thursday. 

    A Craighead County man reportedly attempted to stalk his former partner and broke into a home Tuesday, Jonesboro police said Thursday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly