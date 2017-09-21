A-State - Queretaro campus now open

The Arkansas State University campus in Mexico is now officially open.

At least 600 people attended the opening dedication event on the Queretaro campus, A-State officials said in a news release. Officials said that the 370-acre, $75 million campus is the first complete United States university, with an American-style campus, in Mexico.

Officials expect to be able to register at least 5,000 students each year on campus, while classes will be taught in English with degrees legally binding in the United States and Mexico.

