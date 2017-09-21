JPD: Man faces stalking, residential burglary charges - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Man faces stalking, residential burglary charges

Bradley Lonnell Sutton (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office) Bradley Lonnell Sutton (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Craighead County man reportedly attempted to stalk his former partner and broke into a home Tuesday, Jonesboro police said Thursday. 

Bradley L. Sutton was arrested after an investigation. According to a police report, witnesses had seen Sutton's vehicle in front of and near the home on several occasions. 

Police also believe that after Sutton and his partner had separated, Sutton waited on the victim to leave the house and went into the home. In addition to stalking and residential burglary, Sutton also faces a misdemeanor criminal trespass offense.  

