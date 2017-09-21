Jonesboro police hold first gun buyback event

A series of gun buyback events are being held in Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT)

The first of three gun buyback events was held Thursday at Allen Park Community Center in Jonesboro.

Officers were stationed inside the Jonesboro Police Department DARE trailer, asking that anyone with a gun that they don't want anymore bring the weapon to them in exchange for a $50 gift card and no questions asked.

The DJ, who was performing at The Basement the night a deadly shooting occurred there, suggested the gun take back effort to police, hoping to see an end to gun violence in the community.

The shooting killed an 18-year-old man and injured six others.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said he hopes that terrible situation can help get some guns turned in.

"Obviously the guns on the streets floating around in the wrong hands is bad," Elliott said. "And often, too many times, people with these guns hurt others. So we have an opportunity for people if they aren't using a gun anymore and have no desire to own a gun anymore, this is an opportunity to turn that gun in."

Elliott said this is just one push to make Jonesboro a little safer.

By 5 p.m. Thursday, police had collected four guns at Allen Park.

Officers will be at the Parker Park Community Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and at the Jonesboro city pool from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

