Police investigate break-in at former Citizens Bank building

Jonesboro police are investigating a break-in and attempted copper theft at a well-known, although empty, building.

Around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers found the front door open at the former Citizens Bank building at the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue.

The building is a well-known eyesore to the downtown community.

Officers didn't find anyone inside the building, but there were several large sections of copper pipe sitting inside near the door.

According to the police report, it looked like someone was going to come back later to pick the copper up, which had been cut from several locations on multiple floors of the building.

in January 2017, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin told Region 8 News that finding new owners for the building is a priority for him this year, hoping an investor could revive it.

While in poor condition, the building is structurally sound, officials said.

On Wednesday, city officials said buyers are still looking at the building, but there have been no major developments yet.

