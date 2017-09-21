Parole search uncovers meth, police say - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Parole search uncovers meth, police say

Kristy Lee Ann Estill (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Kristy Lee Ann Estill (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The search of an apartment on Wednesday led to the discovery of meth and drug paraphernalia as well as the arrest of a woman, Jonesboro police said. 

Kristy Leann Estill of Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday after probation and parole officers did a parole search at the apartment in the 5300-block of East Nettleton Avenue. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers found a gram of meth, a half gram of marijuana, a used meth pipe with residue, and four needles. 

Estill faces possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a schedule VI less than four ounces charges, police say. 

A $5,000 cash/surety bond was set Thursday, with Estill set to appear in circuit court on Oct. 31. 

