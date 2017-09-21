Parole search uncovers meth, police say

The search of an apartment on Wednesday led to the discovery of meth and drug paraphernalia as well as the arrest of a woman, Jonesboro police said.

Kristy Leann Estill of Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday after probation and parole officers did a parole search at the apartment in the 5300-block of East Nettleton Avenue. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers found a gram of meth, a half gram of marijuana, a used meth pipe with residue, and four needles.

Estill faces possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a schedule VI less than four ounces charges, police say.

A $5,000 cash/surety bond was set Thursday, with Estill set to appear in circuit court on Oct. 31.

