JPD: Search nets drugs, stolen weapon

A Jonesboro man was reportedly found by police in a precarious position Wednesday morning as he was asleep, police said Thursday.

Robert Lee Cannady was arrested after the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 900-block of Culberhouse Drive.

As police went inside, they found Cannady asleep in a bedroom, according to a probable cause affidavit.

"Next to Cannady's head ... observed a black Springfield 9 mm handgun," the affidavit read. "The firearm was loaded."

Police believe the gun was stolen from Jonesboro. According to the affidavit, police also found meth in a cellophane cigarette wrapper on the top of the dresser in Cannady's bedroom.

Cannady was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android