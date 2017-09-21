JPD: Search nets drugs, stolen weapon - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Search nets drugs, stolen weapon

Robert Lee Cannady (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Robert Lee Cannady (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro man was reportedly found by police in a precarious position Wednesday morning as he was asleep, police said Thursday. 

Robert Lee Cannady was arrested after the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 900-block of Culberhouse Drive. 

As police went inside, they found Cannady asleep in a bedroom, according to a probable cause affidavit. 

"Next to Cannady's head ... observed a black Springfield 9 mm handgun," the affidavit read. "The firearm was loaded." 

Police believe the gun was stolen from Jonesboro. According to the affidavit, police also found meth in a cellophane cigarette wrapper on the top of the dresser in Cannady's bedroom. 

Cannady was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • ABR8 Guest Editorial: Hope Week

    ABR8 Guest Editorial: Hope Week

    ABR8.jpgABR8.jpg

    Hope Week will be celebrated Sept. 23-30.

    Hope Week will be celebrated Sept. 23-30.

  • Paragould PD investigates hit and run

    Paragould PD investigates hit and run

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-09-22 01:26:26 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-09-22 01:34:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Paragould police are seeking information from the public on a hit and run accident that left a man in the hospital with serious injuries. 

    Paragould police are seeking information from the public on a hit and run accident that left a man in the hospital with serious injuries. 

  • JPD: Man faces stalking, residential burglary charges

    JPD: Man faces stalking, residential burglary charges

    Thursday, September 21 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-09-21 22:42:32 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-09-22 01:32:35 GMT
    Bradley Lonnell Sutton (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Bradley Lonnell Sutton (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Craighead County man reportedly attempted to stalk his former partner and broke into a home Tuesday, Jonesboro police said Thursday. 

    A Craighead County man reportedly attempted to stalk his former partner and broke into a home Tuesday, Jonesboro police said Thursday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly