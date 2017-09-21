JPD: Drugs, weapons found during search

A Jonesboro man faces a multitude of charges after police reportedly found a loaded gun and prescription drugs in a search of a car, police said Thursday.

Quinton R. Whitney was arrested Wednesday night after Officer Tyler Wilson pulled over a Dodge Durango for not having the lights turned on at night. According to the probable cause affidavit, Whitney appeared nervous and was having trouble finding the vehicle information, saying the vehicle had belonged to a family member.

Whitney reportedly told police that the weapon, which was found in the center console, was not loaded.

However, a search proved otherwise, police said.

"Whitney gave Officer Tyler Wilson consent to search his vehicle. Wilson immediately retrieved that gun, a Taurus 709 slim 9mm and discovered it was, in fact, loaded," the probable cause affidavit read.

Wilson later searched the vehicle and Whitney, police said.

A bottle of liquid hydrocodone was found in the center console, while 15 Alprazolam tablets were found inside a bag stuffed into the air conditioning vent. Police also found an Alprazolam tablet in Whitney's right pants pocket, the affidavit read.

Whitney was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule I or II substance not meth or cocaine greater than two grams but less than 28 grams, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons and possession of schedule IV or V substance less than 28 grams.

A $2,500 cash/surety bond was set Thursday for Whitney, who will be arraigned Oct. 31 in circuit court.

