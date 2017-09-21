Robertson elected Leachville mayor

Rodney Robertson is now the mayor of Leachville.

Robertson, who owns Robertson Brothers Furniture and Big Butts Barbecue, was elected. He defeated Michael Webster, Robert Shipley and Cody Hogan. Robertson replaces longtime mayor Ralph Wells, who passed away.

