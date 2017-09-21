Robertson elected Leachville mayor - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Robertson elected Leachville mayor

LEACHVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Rodney Robertson is now the mayor of Leachville. 

Robertson, who owns Robertson Brothers Furniture and Big Butts Barbecue, was elected. He defeated Michael Webster, Robert Shipley and Cody Hogan. Robertson replaces longtime mayor Ralph Wells, who passed away. 

    ABR8 Guest Editorial: Hope Week

    Hope Week will be celebrated Sept. 23-30.

    Paragould PD investigates hit and run

    Paragould police are seeking information from the public on a hit and run accident that left a man in the hospital with serious injuries. 

    JPD: Man faces stalking, residential burglary charges

    A Craighead County man reportedly attempted to stalk his former partner and broke into a home Tuesday, Jonesboro police said Thursday. 

