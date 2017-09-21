Paragould PD investigates hit and run

Paragould police are seeking information from the public on a hit and run accident that left a man in the hospital with serious injuries.

According to a post on the Paragould Police Department's Facebook page, police went to North 11th Avenue at around 5 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call about a man lying in the ditch.

The man, who was identified as Ronald Pruett of Paragould, was bleeding from the head and officers went to help him.

As officers went to help him, they found out from witnesses that Pruett was reportedly struck by a red vehicle.

A witness told police that the vehicle was an older model full-sized van, with no hubcaps on the wheels.

The van was last seen on South 11th Avenue, headed toward East Court Street, police said.

Anyone with information on the case can call Det. Sgt. Jack Hailey at 870-236-5755.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android