Lyft headed to Jonesboro

A nationally known ride-sharing company is now operating in Jonesboro as well as several other cities in the state. 

According to a post on the Arkansas Public Service Commission website, the commission approved the request for Lyft to operate a transportation network company in Arkansas. 

The company, which has similar operations in cities like New York City and Washington, DC, first filed paperwork with the PSC on June 20. In addition to Jonesboro, Lyft will provide rides in Little Rock, Fayetteville, Conway and four other cities. 

The post noted that Lyft submitted a $15,000 annual fee with its application, which covers Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2018. 

The company is also paying a $689.73 pro rata portion of the fee to immediately begin providing rides in the state, the post noted.  

