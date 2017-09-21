At 10: A wife tries to provide paperwork to keep husband in coun - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: A wife tries to provide paperwork to keep husband in country, agents refuse to take application.

On Region 8 News at 10: A Poplar Bluff man is fighting to avoid deportation. The full story tonight.

Arkansas State remembered victims of domestic violence in a special way today.

Plus, Ryan has your weekend forecast.

  • Lyft headed to Jonesboro

    A nationally known ride-sharing company is now operating in Jonesboro as well as several other cities in the state. 

  • ABR8 Guest Editorial: Hope Week

    Hope Week will be celebrated Sept. 23-30.

  • Paragould PD investigates hit and run

    Paragould police are seeking information from the public on a hit and run accident that left a man in the hospital with serious injuries. 

