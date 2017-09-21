Police department to get new patrol units

The Tuckerman Police Department fleet will soon see some upgrades after the city was awarded a $50,000 grant.

“The council voted to pursue it and we ended up winning the money,” said Mayor David Dixon. “We have placed an order for three new 2018 Ford vehicles.”

Dixon said after they decal the vehicles, the vehicles will be sent to Paragould Communications to outfit them with gunlocks, lights, sirens and more.

“You have to back your law enforcement,” said Dixon. “If you don’t then how do you expect them to want to back us up. This is something that we needed and has needed for a long time and everyone was on board with this decision.”

Dixon said the current fleet is so outdated that it was a no-brainer to apply this money to new vehicles.

“They have a ton of miles on them, one is dinged up pretty bad, and the chief doesn’t even have your standard car. He has a pickup truck that no one would identify as a police car,” said Dixon. “These new vehicles will all be four-wheel drive rather than the two-wheel drive they have been working with.”

In total, the three vehicles will cost the city $94,000. With the $50,000 grant, the city will have to pay $44,000. Dixon said the vehicles are expected to be delivered at the beginning of 2018.

