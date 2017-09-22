Fly through the skies in Paragould

You have a chance to take to the skies in Paragould.

The Paragould Pilots Association hosts Airport Day at Kirk Field on Saturday.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Airplane rides are available for a $20 donation.

The donations will be designated for airport improvements and pilot safety training.

