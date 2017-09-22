AR woman killed, 4 injured in Stone Co. crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AR woman killed, 4 injured in Stone Co. crash

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
STONE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Fayetteville woman died in a Stone County crash Wednesday, according to a crash report Arkansas State Police released Thursday.

It states Beverly Chapman, 70, of Mountain View, was driving a Toyota Highlander east on Arkansas Highway 66 at around 6:20 p.m.

Chapman then crossed the center line and crashed into a Toyota Avalon, ASP stated.

The person in the Avalon was Kathryn Marvin Mayhue, 57, of Fayetteville. The report states the Mayhue died.

Bonita Reese, 55, of O’Brien, OR, was also in that car and was injured in the crash.

Lawrence Chapman, 72, and William Chapman, 47, both of Mountain View were also inside the Highlander with Beverly Chapman.

A total of four people sustained injuries and were sent to different hospitals.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Doctor dances with patient on her wedding day

    Doctor dances with patient on her wedding day

    Thursday, September 21 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-09-22 03:30:39 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 8:39 AM EDT2017-09-22 12:39:55 GMT

    Cancer physician who saved bride's life celebrates on the dance floor.  

    Cancer physician who saved bride's life celebrates on the dance floor.  

  • Fly through the skies in Paragould

    Fly through the skies in Paragould

    Friday, September 22 2017 6:11 AM EDT2017-09-22 10:11:40 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-09-22 12:13:55 GMT
    (Source: Paragould Municipal Airport)(Source: Paragould Municipal Airport)

    You have a chance to take to the skies in Paragould.

    You have a chance to take to the skies in Paragould.

  • AR woman killed, 4 injured in Stone Co. crash

    AR woman killed, 4 injured in Stone Co. crash

    Friday, September 22 2017 6:14 AM EDT2017-09-22 10:14:14 GMT
    Friday, September 22 2017 7:35 AM EDT2017-09-22 11:35:44 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A Fayetteville woman died in a Stone County crash Wednesday, according to a crash report Arkansas State Police released Thursday.

    A Fayetteville woman died in a Stone County crash Wednesday, according to a crash report Arkansas State Police released Thursday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly