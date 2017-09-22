AR woman killed, 4 injured in Stone Co. crash

A Fayetteville woman died in a Stone County crash Wednesday, according to a crash report Arkansas State Police released Thursday.

It states Beverly Chapman, 70, of Mountain View, was driving a Toyota Highlander east on Arkansas Highway 66 at around 6:20 p.m.

Chapman then crossed the center line and crashed into a Toyota Avalon, ASP stated.

The person in the Avalon was Kathryn Marvin Mayhue, 57, of Fayetteville. The report states the Mayhue died.

Bonita Reese, 55, of O’Brien, OR, was also in that car and was injured in the crash.

Lawrence Chapman, 72, and William Chapman, 47, both of Mountain View were also inside the Highlander with Beverly Chapman.

A total of four people sustained injuries and were sent to different hospitals.

