New study finds risks for e-cigarette smokers

New research regarding e-cigarettes shows the smoking alternative can be risky for your heart.

Researchers at UCLA studied the effects of e-cigs on the hearts of healthy non-smokers.

The study found e-cigarettes with nicotine increased adrenaline levels in their hearts which can affect heart rate and blood pressure.

To review the study and find out more about the risks, click here.

