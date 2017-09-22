Health inspections for the week ending Sept. 22

While Craighead County health inspectors found no violations at the food establishments they visited during the past week, the same cannot be said for other businesses around Region 8.

Here’s what inspectors found during the week ending Sept. 22:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android